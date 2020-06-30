Inquiry marks for irregular vehicles' hiring by WASA employees

A special audit team marked an inquiry against Water and Sanitation Department (WASA)'s officials for irregular hiring of private vehicles being in violation of PPRA rules, according to official document available with this agency on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :A special audit team marked an inquiry against Water and Sanitation Department (WASA)'s officials for irregular hiring of private vehicles being in violation of PPRA rules, according to official document available with this agency on Saturday.

Text of document detailed as: Director Admin and Finance Directorate WASA (MDA Multan) incurred an expenditure of Rs. 10268256 (Rs. 2375070, Rs. 3912904 & Rs. 3980282 during the financial year, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19) on account of rent @ Rs. 1000 per day per vehicle without POL and POL was paid separately for private vehicles hired from different persons without obtaining competitive rates after calling open tenders as required under the rules.

It was further observed that some vehicles were belonged to relatives of WASA employees which was against the canon of financial propriety.

Further the POL consumed without recording log books showing the actual use of vehicles where duty was performed. The vehicles were being used by the staff below grade 16 and they were also receiving one liter per day POL for their motorcycles and per policy of the WASA MDA Multan. The hiring of vehicles without calling tenders and use of the same without recording long by the staff below grade 16 was irregular.

There were 15 vehicles given out to WASA of grade 16 or below the grade in violation of rules and regulations. Three vehicles being hired for official use were belonged to relatives of WASA employees. Average of log books and fuel was also tempered, reported the document.