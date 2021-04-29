UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inquiry Of Pak Embassy In Saudi Arabia Ordered On Reports Of Mistreating Expats: PM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:36 PM

Inquiry of Pak embassy in Saudi Arabia ordered on reports of mistreating expats: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he had ordered a full-scale inquiry into the reports of mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis by the country's embassy in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he had ordered a full-scale inquiry into the reports of mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis by the country's embassy in Saudi Arabia.

"On my directive, a high-powered investigation is underway to probe the Ambassador and staff on the complaints of mistreatment meted out to Pakistanis," he said in his address at launch of Roshan Digital incentives for expats.

Imran Khan expressed strong displeasure over the reports of the embassy staff allegedly involved in minting money from Pakistani nationals. The maximum staff of the embassy has been recalled, he added.

He warned of strict action against those held responsible for negligence.

"It is the duty of foreign missions to extend best possible services to Pakistanis, particularly belonging to labourers and working-class," he said.

Imran Khan in particular acknowledged the services of labour class Pakistani nationals working abroad in tough conditions and sending their hard-earned money to their families back home.

"These workers deserve our utmost respect and the government will not spare anyone behaving with them wrongly," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Expats Saudi Arabia Money From Government Best Labour

Recent Stories

Russia Will Not Tolerate Prague's Actions - Kremli ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu Mulls Official ..

2 minutes ago

French soldiers face sanctions after 'civil war' w ..

2 minutes ago

BioNTech eyes Covid vaccine for 12-15 year olds fr ..

2 minutes ago

Previous govts neglected Balochistan's development ..

6 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares extend gains at close

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.