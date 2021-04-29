Inquiry of Pak embassy in Saudi Arabia ordered on reports of mistreating expats: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he had ordered a full-scale inquiry into the reports of mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis by the country's embassy in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he had ordered a full-scale inquiry into the reports of mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis by the country's embassy in Saudi Arabia.

"On my directive, a high-powered investigation is underway to probe the Ambassador and staff on the complaints of mistreatment meted out to Pakistanis," he said in his address at launch of Roshan Digital incentives for expats.

Imran Khan expressed strong displeasure over the reports of the embassy staff allegedly involved in minting money from Pakistani nationals. The maximum staff of the embassy has been recalled, he added.

He warned of strict action against those held responsible for negligence.

"It is the duty of foreign missions to extend best possible services to Pakistanis, particularly belonging to labourers and working-class," he said.

Imran Khan in particular acknowledged the services of labour class Pakistani nationals working abroad in tough conditions and sending their hard-earned money to their families back home.

"These workers deserve our utmost respect and the government will not spare anyone behaving with them wrongly," he said.