Inquiry Ordered After Child Dies In Mother's Womb At Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb at hospital

Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Wednesday ordered inquiry into an incident regarding death of a baby inside the womb of mother allegedly before she could get proper treatment at Jahanian hospital

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Wednesday ordered inquiry into an incident regarding death of a baby inside the womb of mother allegedly before she could get proper treatment at Jahanian hospital.

In compliance with DC's orders CEO health Khanewal has formed a three-member committee headed by Dr. Abrar Iqbal. Dr. Ammara Ali and Dr. Bushra Rehan were named as members of the committee.

District administration spokesman quoting DC said that the committee would submit the report within three days and promised strict action against hospital officials in case of their negligence.

APP/qbs/ifi

