UrduPoint.com

Inquiry Ordered After Woman Died Of Dog Bite Injury At Hospital

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Inquiry ordered after woman died of dog bite injury at hospital

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Imran Qureshi Thursday ordered an inquiry into death of a woman at district headquarters hospital where she was brought for treatment after having been bitten by a dog.

The inquiry committee comprising chief executive officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA), DHO and deputy MS DHQ hospital would ascertain whether the woman died due to unavailability of Anti-Rabies vaccine or doctors' negligence was to blame.

The inquiry committee would also take other factors into account and submit the report to DC within 24 hours as per the order, says an official release.

Related Topics

Died Women

Recent Stories

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home ca ..

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

12 minutes ago
 TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators ..

Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators on-campus COVID-19 PCR tests

51 minutes ago
 64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.