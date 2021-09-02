Inquiry ordered after woman died of dog bite injury at hospital

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Imran Qureshi Thursday ordered an inquiry into death of a woman at district headquarters hospital where she was brought for treatment after having been bitten by a dog.

The inquiry committee comprising chief executive officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA), DHO and deputy MS DHQ hospital would ascertain whether the woman died due to unavailability of Anti-Rabies vaccine or doctors' negligence was to blame.

The inquiry committee would also take other factors into account and submit the report to DC within 24 hours as per the order, says an official release.