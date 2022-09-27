Inquiry ordered against official

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Asma Ijaz Cheema on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Shahpur Adnan Ahmad and the staff of Basic Health Unit, Khawaja Abad, for allegedly selling government trees.

According to an ACE spokesperson, the regional director took an action and orderedDeputy Director (Investigation) ACE Sargodha Muhammad Khurram Anwar to conduct aninquiry and submit a report at the earliest.