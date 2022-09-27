UrduPoint.com

Inquiry Ordered Against Official

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Inquiry ordered against official

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Asma Ijaz Cheema on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Shahpur Adnan Ahmad and the staff of Basic Health Unit, Khawaja Abad, for allegedly selling government trees.

According to an ACE spokesperson, the regional director took an action and orderedDeputy Director (Investigation) ACE Sargodha Muhammad Khurram Anwar to conduct aninquiry and submit a report at the earliest.

Related Topics

Corruption Sargodha Shahpur Government

Recent Stories

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

32 minutes ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

1 hour ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

1 hour ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on ..

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on third consecutive day.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.