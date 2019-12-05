UrduPoint.com
Inquiry Ordered Against Teacher For Torturing Student In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:32 PM

Inquiry ordered against teacher for torturing student in Multan

Commissioner Shanul Haq Thursday ordered the deputy commissioner Vehrai to personally inquire into the conduct of a teacher who allegedly tortured a student resulting damage to his eyes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Shanul Haq Thursday ordered the deputy commissioner Vehrai to personally inquire into the conduct of a teacher who allegedly tortured a student resulting damage to his eyes.

The commissioner ordered that the inquiry report should reach his office within 24 hours and promised strict legal action against the teacher in case the inquiry substantiated the allegations.

Shanul Haq said that the administration wanted to turn schools into character building institutions and added that physical punishment was not allowed there.

He ordered to provide free medical treatment facilities to the child.

