UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inquiry Ordered Against THQ Hospital Doctor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:43 PM

Inquiry ordered against THQ hospital doctor

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Tuesday ordered inquiry against a doctor of THQ hospital Shujabad on charges of absence from duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Tuesday ordered inquiry against a doctor of THQ hospital Shujabad on charges of absence from duty.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (Revenue) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has been ordered to conduct inquiry against Dr Yasin and submit report within a week.

The complaints regarding absence of hospital staff had emerged during an open court in Shujabad and DC had asked AC Shujabad Abida Fareed to monitor the hospital.

Inquiry was ordered after AC Shujabad reports showed that Dr. Yasin was found absent from duty on many occasions, says an official release.

Related Topics

Doctor Shujabad From Court

Recent Stories

Romania to hold presidential elections in November ..

1 minute ago

Trump again attacks India, say tariffs 'unacceptab ..

1 minute ago

Ex-Catalan police chief to go on trial for rebelli ..

2 minutes ago

Stock markets retreat awaiting Fed boss Powell

2 minutes ago

France to impose green tax on plane tickets

7 minutes ago

Russian comedy duo pranks North Macedonia Prime Mi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.