Inquiry ordered against THQ hospital doctor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Tuesday ordered inquiry against a doctor of THQ hospital Shujabad on charges of absence from duty.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (Revenue) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has been ordered to conduct inquiry against Dr Yasin and submit report within a week.

The complaints regarding absence of hospital staff had emerged during an open court in Shujabad and DC had asked AC Shujabad Abida Fareed to monitor the hospital.

Inquiry was ordered after AC Shujabad reports showed that Dr. Yasin was found absent from duty on many occasions, says an official release.