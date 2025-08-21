Inquiry ordered into fireworks warehouse explosion: Waqar Mehdi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister for the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team and General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi, has announced that a thorough inquiry will be conducted into the explosion at a fireworks warehouse on M.A. Jinnah Road, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

He expressed these views while speaking to the media after visiting the injured at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Center. During the visit, Trauma Center Executive Director Dr. Sabir Memon briefed Senator Mehdi about the medical treatment being provided to the victims.

Senator Mehdi said that 14 injured persons from the incident had been brought to the trauma center, two of whom are in critical condition. He noted that most of the victims are laborers and office workers.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured.

The Senator further stated that the inquiry will determine who permitted the establishment of a fireworks warehouse in the building and that the causes of the explosion are also being reviewed. He reaffirmed that those responsible will face strict legal action.