Inquiry ordered into tragic train accident under Railways Act: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Monday informed the National Assembly that an inquiry had been ordered into the tragic train accident under the Railways Act 1890.

"The Federal Government Inspector for Railways is reaching at the site for investigating the cause of derailment and to assess damage and fix the responsibility," he said while speaking in the House.

Giving the details of the accident, Fawad said at 03:38 hours, 18 coaches of Karachi to Sargodha Millat Express derailed and fell across the "down track" near the Raiti Railway Station, and Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi to Karachi collided with them.

The driver of Sir Syed Express tried to apply emergency brakes, however, its locomotive hit the derailed coaches infringing the down track, he added.

The minister said a total of 1,388 passengers were on travelling on the two trains.

He said the people of whole country, including the opposition, were grieved over the tragic accident. He fully agreed with the opposition's demand that the incident should be thoroughly debated in this august House.

The debate, however, should be held in the presence of minister for railways as he was at the accident site to monitor the relief and rescue operation, he added.

