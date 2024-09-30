Inquiry report of chlorine cylinder leakage at water plant unearths issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The inquiry report concerning September 26 chlorine cylinder leakage at Hala Naka water filtration plant in Hyderabad has identified negligence and unavailability of technical staff and safety measures as the cause of the leakage.

According to the report, which was signed by two Executive Engineers and a Senior Sub-Engineer of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HW&SBC), the 900 kilograms cylinder of liquid chlorine was kept in an open place under the sun.

The leakage affected 29 persons, mostly children, in the neighbouring Khursheed Town and Jatoi Goth residential areas, according to the officials of Liaquat University Hospital where all of them were shifted.

The report pointed out that cylinder was placed outside for many years which led to faults in its fuses and in one of its valves.

The plant's staff after the leakage did not inform the corporation's hierarchy about the incident.

The report briefly explained that because of the hot weather the cylinder's chlorine turned into gas from its liquid form before the leak.

The cylinder was kept in the open for many years since the plant's chlorinator machine developed a fault and stopped working.

The report identified the unavailability of the technical staff, who were supposed to be skilled with operating the chlorinators and in handling the cylinders, at the plant as one of the reasons.

The report underscored that the cylinders in question were also supposed to be placed in cool and shaded places and not in the open while the expiry of the liquid chlorine contained in the cylinder was 12 months.

The officials also pointed out the issue of a lack of hydraulic testing, replacement of valves and fuses and the stability check of the cylinders.

The 3 officials, including XEn Asghar Ali Khuwaja, XEn Zeeshan Malik and Senior Sub-Engineer Muhammad Aamir suggested a set of recommendations to prevent recurrence of such leakages in the future.