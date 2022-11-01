UrduPoint.com

Inquiry Report On Irregularities In KP-OGCL Handed Over To HR Panel

Published November 01, 2022

Inquiry report on irregularities in KP-OGCL handed over to HR panel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A preliminary inquiry report on the complaints of irregularities and illegal recruitment in KP Oil and Gas Company Limited (KP-OGCL), a subsidiary of the Energy and Power, department has been handed over to the HR Committee for further action.

During inquiry all those employees coming under allegations have been heard to ensure transparency. After review the final report would be submitted to the Board of Directors (BoD) of the company, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

In this regard, a 55th meeting of the Board of Directors of KPOGCL was held here with Chairman Khalid Majid and Secretary Power Nisar Ahmad Khan in the chair. Special Secretary Power Tashfeen Haider and other board members, Additional Secretaries of Finance & Interior departments, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Ishaq Saqi, former bureaucrat Hifz ur Rehman and acting CEO KPOGCL Nasir Khan also participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, Company Secretary Shiraz Khan informed the board members about the preliminary inquiry report on the complaints of irregularities in the institution.

After a long discussion and consultation it was recommended to hand over the matter to the HR Committee. In the meeting, important matters regarding the financial affairs of the company were approved.

The meeting of the Board of Directors also approved granting an annual increment to the employees of the company in proportion to the current inflation and a slight increase in the remuneration of the board officials.

Furthermore, Secretary Power Nisar Ahmad Khan emphasized on bringing reforms to further improve the efficiency of the institution and reiterated his determination that the oil and gas deposits found in the province are valuable treasures for which more blocks should be discovered by conducting a survey in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman BoD, Khalid Majid said that a business model should be developed to further improve the performance of the company and the field staff should use modern methods to find oil and gas reserves.

He directed refrain from making unnecessary recruitment and regular audit of the expenditures of the company.

