Inquiry Report On PTV Programme's Kashmir Map To Be Presented In NA: Babar Awan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:31 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that investigation report regarding not showing Kashmir as part of Pakistan in a map during a PTV programme will be presented in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that investigation report regarding not showing Kashmir as part of Pakistan in a map during a ptv programme will be presented in the National Assembly.

On a point of order he said, PTV management had been asked to initiate investigation on the issue and soon after receiving the report, it will be presented in the National Assembly.

The adviser said that he had talked to Managing Director PTV and the MD assured him the investigation will be done in this regard and persons responsible will be punished.

