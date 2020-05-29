'Inquiry reports of all past plane crashes to be made public': Ch Sarwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Promising to bring to light all inquiry reports of plane crash which occurred in the country in the past, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the government would ensure a transparent inquiry into the plan crash which killed 97 people aboard the Airbus A320

Talking to the media outside the residence of Flight Attendant martyred Anum Khan, who died in harness alongside the pilot and other cabin crew last Friday, here on Friday, he said the inquiry report of the Karachi plane crash would be made public while Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to make the inquiry reports of all previous plane crashes public as well.

"Whatever be the findings of the inquiry committee, the nation will be apprised duly and the erring officers will have to face the consequences", the governor responded.

To a question, he said it was unfortunate that Pakistan was dismembered in 1971 and the Hamood Ur Rehman Commission report fixed responsibility but it was never published.

To another query, Governor Sarwar urged the public to take the coronavirus threat seriously and follow government SoPs in order to save themselves and their families from becoming a victim of the deadly virus.

Sarwar, while responding to a question, said people must understand that coronavirus threat had not subsided in the country, adding that Pakistan was witnessing spike in the coronavirus cases and the people must take heed to the threat.

Urging the need of social distancing, he said the families in Europe and other countries of the world were still not allowed to meet the elderly family members while people in Pakistan were free intermingling and this could cause rise in the coronavirus cases.

Sarwar warned that country's healthcare system was too weak to handle large number of coronavirus patients, adding that social distancing was the best solution to deal with the threat.

"Lockdown has been eased in other countries of the world after it is past its peak but coronavirus has not reached the peak in Pakistan and people must not behave non-seriously", he asserted.

Sarwar appealed to the masses to adopt social distancing and follow government SoPs for the collective good of society.

Earlier, Governor Sarwar visited the residence of PIA Flight Attendant shaheed Anum Khan and condoled with the bereaved family. He offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed to theAlmighty Allah to grant sustenance to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.

While hailing the services of late Anum Khan, he announced to provide financial assistance to the family.