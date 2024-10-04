Inquiry Starts Into Issuance Of Illegal CNICs To Afghans
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) An inquiry has been started into issuance of illegal Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) to Afghan nationals residing in Peshawar as union councils have been asked to submit a complete record in this regard with the FIA authorities.
According to official sources, notices have been sent to 15 union councils of the provincial metropolis where allegedly Pakistani CNICs were issued to the Afghan nationals.
From the union councils where Afghans were in higher numbers, complaints were received about issuance of illegal CNICs to them. After inquiry into the validity of these CNICs the process of further scrutiny will be carried out for legal action.
The FIA authorities have also directed the secretaries of the union councils concerned to personally appear for joining the investigation within the next few days.
The sources said that NADRA and other relevant institutions have started inquiries into issuance of illegal CNICs on a vast scale. The Afghan nationals, who allegedly acquire illegal CNICs have also been issued notices and CNICs found illegal will be blocked. Legal action will also be initiated against those involved in facilitating the Afghans in acquiring CNICs.
Recent Stories
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faizabad, Murree Road Rawalpindi closed for vehicular traffic: CTP2 minutes ago
-
AJK braces for observing 19th anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 quake as awareness day2 minutes ago
-
Viral infections prevention awareness essential amidst changing weather: Experts2 minutes ago
-
PFA team confiscates substandard material2 minutes ago
-
Student gunned down2 minutes ago
-
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Twin cities8 minutes ago
-
Surge in dengue cases, 130 new cases reported22 minutes ago
-
Federal govt to hand over Green Line Bus Service to Sindh govt: Sharjeel22 minutes ago
-
Indian troops continue CASOs in Baramulla, Kishtwar districts22 minutes ago
-
Special photography competition on climate change in Dera22 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace25 minutes ago
-
Police recover abducted person32 minutes ago