Inquiry Starts Into Issuance Of Illegal CNICs To Afghans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Inquiry starts into issuance of illegal CNICs to Afghans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) An inquiry has been started into issuance of illegal Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) to Afghan nationals residing in Peshawar as union councils have been asked to submit a complete record in this regard with the FIA authorities.

According to official sources, notices have been sent to 15 union councils of the provincial metropolis where allegedly Pakistani CNICs were issued to the Afghan nationals.

From the union councils where Afghans were in higher numbers, complaints were received about issuance of illegal CNICs to them. After inquiry into the validity of these CNICs the process of further scrutiny will be carried out for legal action.

The FIA authorities have also directed the secretaries of the union councils concerned to personally appear for joining the investigation within the next few days.

The sources said that NADRA and other relevant institutions have started inquiries into issuance of illegal CNICs on a vast scale. The Afghan nationals, who allegedly acquire illegal CNICs have also been issued notices and CNICs found illegal will be blocked. Legal action will also be initiated against those involved in facilitating the Afghans in acquiring CNICs.

