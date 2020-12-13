UrduPoint.com
Inquiry Team On KTH Tragedy Seeks More Time To Submit Final Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Inquiry team on KTH tragedy seeks more time to submit final report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The special inquiry team of board of Governors (BoGs) of Khyber Teaching Hospital has sought three-day additional time to finalize its report on deaths of six persons at the hospital due to shortage of oxygen.

The inquiry team which was constituted on the special directive of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that it was still looking into the matter from different angles to complete the probe without leaving anything undone.

It is pertinent to mention here that the KP CM ordered an inquiry into deaths of six persons at KTH due to shortage of oxygen and sought its report within seven-day.

The special inquiry team which was constituted by chairman BoGs of KTH Professor Dr Nadeem Khawar has already completed initial inquiry into the incident and on the basis of its findings the Hospital director Dr Tahir Nadeem and seven other employees were suspended.

More Stories From Pakistan

