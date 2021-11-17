Inquiry to be conducted into Victoria Market fire incident: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the reason of fire eruption in Victoria Market Saddar so that such incidents could be avoided in the future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the reason of fire eruption in Victoria Market Saddar so that such incidents could be avoided in the future.

In a statement, Murtaza said that fire tenders were rushed soon after receiving the information.

The fire was erupted at first floor of Victoria market and to extinguish the same, five fire tenders and a snorkel took part.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said protection of lives and properties of the citizens is the prime responsibility of the government and they were taking every possible step in this regard.

The Administrator said that fire eruption in Victoria Market is deplorable as the same incident had taken place in Cooperative Market Saddar few days back.

He said that the government wanted to ensure advance measures to protect markets from being ablaze.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Afzal Zaidi visited Victoria Market to inspect fire extinguishing work.

Fire officers of KMC's fire brigade briefed the Metropolitan Commissioner about level of the fire.

Afzal Zaidi directed Fire Brigade to complete the extinguishing process at the earliest so that the loss of shopkeepers could be decreased.

He said that fire brigades vehicles were rushed soon after receiving the information.