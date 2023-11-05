Open Menu

Inquiry To Be Held On Non-availability Of Books : Madad Ali Sindhi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 11:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi on Sunday said that around 4500 legal Afghani students were being provided admission to different universities and were legally residing, however illegal Afghani immigrants would not be enrolled.

Talking to the media during a certificate distribution ceremony at the Sindh Museum, the minister said that since assuming office, he has focused on the quality of education and vocational education

Minister further added that he will conduct an inquiry on the non-availability of books.

He said that in the past, the performance of the skill-giving institutions was not visible.

Government schools have gone out of hand and the problems have increased and the performance of the examination boards itself mark a query.

He said that If the caretaker government had taken a good decision, it should have stood together.

