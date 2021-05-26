UrduPoint.com
Inquiry To Be Initiated Against Those Damaged Railways: Swati

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:26 PM

Inquiry to be initiated against those damaged Railways: Swati

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said on Wednesday that an inquiry would be initiated against those who damaged the railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said on Wednesday that an inquiry would be initiated against those who damaged the railways.

Talking to the media at various railway stations during his inspection of Lahore-Sahiwal sections on Wednesday, he said that national money had been wasted by unnecessarily constructing huge buildings at Okara and Raiwind railway stations from where not a single train was originated. He said the railway would be run under a business plan.

He said that the buildings of railway stations would be utilized properly.

He said all out efforts would be made for uplifting freight business in future as freight was being focused currently. He said that several steps were being taken to facilitate the passengers in the railways.

"Our aim is to get the railways out of loss," he said.

Swati said that Prem Nagar dryport would be run as a business point and its capacity would be increased.

The minister reviewed the facilities being provided to the passengers at railway stations. He reviewed the track fitness, guage and alignment during window trailing inspection of the section.

Divisional Superintendent Lahore Nasir Khalili briefed the Federal Minister about the performance of thesection and the possibilities to increase the revenue.

The Minister Railways inspected Kot Lakhpat, Raiwind, Prem Nagar and Okara railway stations in detail.

