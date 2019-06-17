Inquiry to check debt pile-up imperative to streamline system: Shafqat Mehmood

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of education , Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that inquiry to check debt pile-up issue was imperative to streamline the system.

It was the matter of Rs 26,000 billion debt burden which was taken by past regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

Commenting on arrest of the political leaders, he said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was nabbing people found involved in corruption cases.

He said that NAB was an independent institution and was taking action without discrimination.

The minister further stated that NAB had also apprehended the minister of PTI in Punjab so that perception being created by some elements against the national institution was wrong.

About Nawaz Sharif, he said the former prime minister of PML-N, had disqualified from the highest post during the period of last government. He said that Nawaz Sharif was facing jail due to corruption cases.

In reply to a question, Shafqat Mehmood said the real issue was a current deficit being faced by the present government.

He said that the PML-N government had also confronted the same issue during its period. The PML-N government had left Rs 450 billion circular debt in the power sector.

As far as the matter of debt was concerned, he said that present government didn't have Dollars due to which, the more loan was being sought to streamline the system.

To another question he said that last governments had taken the loan of Rs.24,000 billion but the actual issue was unjust utilization of that huge money on the projects.

He said that a commission would inquire the debt pile up issue and to identify the projects, where this heavy amount was spent, he added.

About Orange Train, he said that the project was being completed in Lahore, with an amount of Rs 300 billion.

In replying to another question, he said a news was circulated in the media that chamber of the Speaker of Sindh Assembly has been declared as sub-jail.

He said there was need to know about the causes of financial irregularities and administrative mismanagement of the past governments.