Inquiry to determine cause of plane crash to be completed in three-months: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:43 PM

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar on Saturday said that all out efforts would be made to complete the inquiry into the plane crash in three-months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar on Saturday said that all out efforts would be made to complete the inquiry into the plane crash in three-months.

Addressing a news conference at PIA office here, he said the experts from manufacturing company of the crashed air bus will also conduct an independent inquiry. Besides, Aircraft Accident Investigation board which is an independent organization will also conduct a separate investigation.

The Minister for Aviation said he will himself supervise the investigation.

He expressed sympathies for the bereaved families of victims and also prayed for eternal peace of departed souls.

He paid tributes to Pak Army, Rangers, local administration,� volunteers and locals of the area for taking part in rescue work with full spirit.

Ghulam Sarwar said the bereaved families will be compensated with Rs.

One million each as specially directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister added that efforts will also be made to compensate the people whose houses or vehicles have been affected due to the crash of the plane in residential area.

Earlier PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said all the required data and documents will be shared with the investigating teams by PIA.

He said the black box has been found and handed over to investigating authorities.� Arshad Malik said bodies of all the victims of the crash have been recovered. Bodies of 21 victims have been handed over t`o their heirs after identification. 96 samples have been collected for DNA certification.

1He said the emergency response centre of PIA will continue working for next 7 days.

