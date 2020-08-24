(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda on Monday said a inquiry was being conducted about the fake medical reports of Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was granted bail for the treatment abroad.

The fake medical reports were presented in the courts so that Nawaz Sharif could flee from the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The nation was well-aware about the gimmicks played by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with Pakistan, he added.

The medical reports of Nawaz Sharif was fabricated with malafide intention to let him flee from the country to avoid corruption cases, he said.

Commenting on the derogatory remarks used by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Parliament, he said the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should desist from repeating uncivilized and undemocratic language against the leader of his party and national assembly speaker.

The minister said indecent language at the parliamentary forum had disappointed the people of Pakistan.