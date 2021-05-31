UrduPoint.com
Inquiry Underway Into DHQ Hospital Attock's Expired Medicines Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Inquiry underway into DHQ Hospital Attock's expired medicines case

An inquiry is underway into medicines worth millions of rupees, which had expired in 2018 in the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :An inquiry is underway into medicines worth millions of rupees, which had expired in 2018 in the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Attock.

An attempt had been made to conceal the facts by burying the expired medicines, Medical Superintendent Dr Irfan told APP on Monday.

He said the medicines should have been given to the needy patients instead of being expired. The cost of the medicines and those responsible for the lapse would be ascertained after the inquiry, he added.

Dr Irfan said the medicines were sent from Lahore head office to the DHQ Hospital Attock during 2016 to 2018 when he was not on the seat. The public money was wasted.

He said ironically, the then hospital pharmacist had issued a certificate stating that the drugs had been consumed. If those drugs were consumed, then which drugs had been buried, he added.

Chief Executive Officer of Health Dr Jawad Elahi, when contacted, said the issue of disposal of expired drugs was highlighted by the media and the Deputy Commissioner Attock constituted an inquiry committee to dig out the facts. The findings of the inquiry report would be made public, he added.

Dr Elahi said the drugs, which were nearing their expiry dates, were received from Lahore in 2018, and due to unknown reasons the same could not be used. In 2018, a committee issued orders to dispose of the drugs but the same remained in stock till April 20, 2021.

He said strict action would be taken against those found responsibleAccording to official sources, such drugs are deliberately procured, which are not used in routine and the pharmaceutical companies reportedly pay huge commissions to the officials concerned for the purpose.

