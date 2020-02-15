UrduPoint.com
Insaaf Health Card Would Provide Relief To Common Man To Combat The Diseases: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:37 PM

The Prime Minister Imran Khan said illness was a catastrophe for a poor family and Insaaf Health Card would provide relief to common man to combat the diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister Imran Khan said illness was a catastrophe for a poor family and Insaaf Health Card would provide relief to common man to combat the diseases.

"PTI won two-third majority in the KPK assembly in the 2018 general elections due to its health reforms and improving governance", he said, adding that people of the province came to know for the first time about a welfare state.

He said the distribution of free health card in Punjab was a step towards a welfare state of Pakistan. The prime minister regretted the fact that some elements in the medical community in Punjab had labeled MTI reforms in the government hospitals as privatization, adding that the government would give autonomy to the state-run hospitals to enhance their performance.

Quality health facilities in the government hospitals were linked with their improved managements, he observed while drawing the attention of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid to the fact to expedite MTI Health reforms in the province.

"My ideal of a welfare state is based on humanity and the acceptance of responsibility by the government to help the destitute in the hour of need", Imran Khan added. The prime minister said he never claimed to make Pakistan an Asian Tiger but had always wished to turn the country into a welfare state which took care of the needs of its citizens, adding that he learnt of the welfare states and its working during his days in England where the government provided medical, social welfare and legal aid to the masses.

He said the plight of a poor cancer patient and his family motivated him to set up Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital after retirement from cricket, adding that he decided to spend life for those who were ignored by the state.

Imran Khan said "State of Madinah was not created in a day and it took time before Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) found Islamic welfare society".

He accepted responsibility for the recent hike in sugar and flour prices in the country, adding that the government would hold accountable to all those involved in the hoarding of wheat and sugar. He said the government was evolving a mechanism so that such situation did not arise in future.

On economy, the prime minister said the government inherited a trade deficit of Rs 40 billion, adding that the country exports stood at Rs 20 billion while its imports were 60 billion rupees and the devaluation of rupee also caused further economic challenges.

He reiterated his optimism to turn Pakistan into a great country in the coming years. Pakistan was destined to greatness and the days were not far away when the foreigners would seek jobs in the country, he added.

"The biggest hurdle in the way to progress is the mafia and I will defeat them", he expressed resolve before a charged crowd of PTI workers present at the ceremony.

The prime minister said he had restored the respect of the green passport to a great extent.

