Insaf Health Card, Shelter Homes Major Initiatives Of Relief For Public Welfare: Murad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:16 PM

Insaf Health Card, Shelter Homes major initiatives of relief for public welfare: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that two initiatives taken by PTI government have become a major source of relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that two initiatives taken by PTI government have become a major source of relief to the masses.

In a statement, he said over all 57,41,933 families have benefitted from Insaf Health Card facility.

He said that tens of thousands of patients avail the healthcare facility under Health card and the shelter homes have provided home to homeless people.

He said that in the Federal Capital 53480 families were benefitting from Health Card facility, in recently merged tribal districts 12,11,420 families, in the Punjab 38,78,618 families, in AJK 2,54,428 families and in Gilgit Baltistan 36,335 families have benefitted from the schemes.

He said that hundred per cent population of erstwhile FATA has been provided health insurance worth Rs7,20,000 under Health Insurance Card. H said that 62 pc population of KPK was benefitting from this unique scheme. He said that those having Insaf Health Card would be entitled to avail medical treatment worth Rs 7,20,00 from private hospitals.

