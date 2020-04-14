UrduPoint.com
'Insaf Imdad' Mobile App Gets 2.8 Million Plus Downloads

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:31 PM

"Insaf Imdad" mobile app developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for collecting applications of deserving people during the emergency lockdown has been downloaded more than 2.8 million times since its launch

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :"Insaf Imdad" mobile app developed by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for collecting applications of deserving people during the emergency lockdown has been downloaded more than 2.8 million times since its launch.

The app allows the needy to file their applications for financial assistance from their homes in full compliance of social distancing protocols, said a PITB press release issued here on Tuesday.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that the app has been a great success in collecting necessary details about the deprived citizens house bound in the lockdown.

The government has so far received more than 15 million applications from the citizens, which are being processed by concerned authorities for further action. Citizens can also check their application status via the App and online portal, he added.

People could registered themselves through three channels-- the mobile application Insaf Imdad, sms and an online portal.

