Insaf Imdad program kicks off in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Program has also been kicked off in the district on Monday and Rs 12,000 each would be disbursed to applicants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Program has also been kicked off in the district on Monday and Rs 12,000 each would be disbursed to applicants.

In this regard, 20 centers have been established in the district.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Ehsaas cash distribution center established at Government Community Girls Higher Secondary school Ghulam Muhammad Abad. AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari was also present.

Divisional Commissioner, RPO and Deputy Commissioner reviewed process of disbursement to registered women and men at registration counters.

They directed center staff to sensitize applicants to wear face mask while entering in the center and sanitizer should be available at the centers. They also directed to make better sitting arrangements by following social distancing recommendations due to coronavirus.