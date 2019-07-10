UrduPoint.com
Insaf Insurance Card Ensures 3.3 Mln People For Health Expenditures

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:16 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division has introduced Insaf Insurance Card in 38 districts so far which would facilitate 3.3 million people relating health expenditures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division has introduced Insaf Insurance Card in 38 districts so far which would facilitate 3.3 million people relating health expenditures.

An official of BISP Wednesday said that the Insaf Insurance Card is meant to ensuring financial access to treatment in defined categories and protecting the poor against catastrophic health expenditures through Tahafaz.

She said that this entire agenda is heavily skewed towards the uplift of poor women, from the 6 million women who will benefit from the Kifalat to preferential support for women through Tahafaz.

He said Insaf Card covers health conditions for women, preferentially, not just health and education, but jobs and economic empowerment are crucial for poor women.

In this regard, the graduation initiative solely serves women, through the Labor study group the government will explore ways to recognize the work of rural women, pave the way for equal wage and cover domestic work under legislation he added.

