UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Insaf Insurance Card Ensures 3.3 Mln People For Health Expenditures

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 01:20 PM

Insaf Insurance Card ensures 3.3 mln people for health expenditures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division has introduced Insaf Insurance Card in 38 districts so far which would facilitate 3.3 million people relating health expenditures.

An official of BISP Sunday said that the Insaf Insurance Card was meant to ensuring financial access to treatment in defined categories and protecting the poor against catastrophic health expenditures through Tahafaz.

She said that this entire agenda is heavily skewed towards the uplift of poor women, from the 6 million women who will benefit from the Kifalat to preferential support for women through Tahafaz.

He said Insaf Card covers health conditions for women, preferentially, not just health and education, but jobs and economic empowerment are crucial for poor women.

In this regard, the graduation initiative solely serves women, through the Labor study group the government will explore ways to recognize the work of rural women, pave the way for equal wage and cover domestic work under legislation, he added.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb\778

Related Topics

Poor Education Women Sunday From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

2 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.