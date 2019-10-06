Insaf Kabaddi league from Oct 11

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Divisional Kabaddi Association (DKA) will organize Insaf Kabaddi Single League at al-Fateh sports Complex here on October 11 to 13, 2019.

League organizing secretary Tayyab Gilani said on Sunday that national and international Kabaddi players would participate in the tournament.

Four clubs of Faisalabad including Lyallpur Loins, Faisalabad Tiger, Younger Club and Mujahid Niaz Club have also selected their players for taking part in the league, he added.