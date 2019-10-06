UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Insaf Kabaddi League From Oct 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 03:10 PM

Insaf Kabaddi league from Oct 11

FAISALABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Divisional Kabaddi Association (DKA) will organize Insaf Kabaddi Single League at al-Fateh sports Complex here on October 11 to 13, 2019.

League organizing secretary Tayyab Gilani said on Sunday that national and international Kabaddi players would participate in the tournament.

Four clubs of Faisalabad including Lyallpur Loins, Faisalabad Tiger, Younger Club and Mujahid Niaz Club have also selected their players for taking part in the league, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Kabaddi October Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

OpEd: Zayed&#039;s ambition from Earth to space

57 minutes ago

UAE Press: Give way to emergency vehicles

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

14 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.