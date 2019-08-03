Insaf Lawyers Forum vows struggle against corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :President Insaf Lawyers Forum Shahid Naseem Gondal said on Saturday that corruption was one of big issues in the country and nobody would be allowed to create hindrance in the process for elimination of corruption

"No country could make progress without the rule of law. The reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa had been filed under Article 209, and we demand that it should be decided soon," he said while speaking at a convention at District Bar here on Saturday.

He congratulated south Punjab Insaf lawyers Forum for organising successful convention on the rule of law.

He said that the Supreme Judicial Council was a constitutional body and it could ask about undeclared properties of judges.

Shahid Naseem said lawyers would not be part of any illegal strike.

He said that some so-called political leaders wanted to use lawyers for their vested interests. Young lawyers were deliberately barred from taking part in the Punjab Bar election by imposing condition of 15-year practice period, he regretted.

He demanded Law Minister Farogh Naseem to reduce the practice limit to 10 years.

Member Punjab Bar Council Haroon Irshad Janjua and others also addressed the convention.