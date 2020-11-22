UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Insaf Medicine Card, A Step Forward To Establish Madina-like State: CM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Insaf Medicine Card, a step forward to establish Madina-like state: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is speedy heading towards its goal of establishing a Madina-like state, and projects like Punjab Ehsaas Programme, Sehat Insaf Card and now Insaf Medicine Card is a proof of the fact.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Insaf Medicine Card, held at the CM Office, here on Sunday. He distributed Insaf Medicine Cards among patients of Hepatitis, AIDS and TB at the ceremony.

Usman Buzdar said that under the Insaf Medicine Card, a project of providing free medicines to Hepatitis, AIDS and TB patients had been started.

He said that in the first phase of the project, free medicines would be provided to 9,862 AIDS patients, 23,560 Hepatitis and 70,047 TB patients.

He said that a simple procedure had been adopted to facilitate patients, adding that under the procedure patients would be biometrically verified along with the original ID card from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital or District Headquarters Hospital concerned.

"Completion of the procedure and after the diagnostic process, Insaf Medicine Card will be issued to the patient," he added. He said the patient would be able to get free medicines from the centres concerned.

The chief minister ordered for establishing separate desks for Hepatitis, AIDS and TB patients in hospitals. A total of 174,882 patients in 36 districts of Punjab would receive Insaf Medicine Cards, he said.

He thanked Allah Almighty for giving him a chance to serve the ailing humanity, adding that the day was not far away when every citizen of Punjab would have access to free treatment in public sector hospitals, which was a commitment of the PTI.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Secretary Information and other officials concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister AIDS Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday From Government Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

6 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

51 minutes ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

51 minutes ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.