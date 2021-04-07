Insaf mobile shop inaugurated in Rajanpur

Insaf Mobile Shop opened in city to provide commodities at cheaper rates to the locals following the directives of Punjab CM,Usman Buzdar

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Insaf mobile Shop opened in city to provide commodities at cheaper rates to the locals following the directives of Punjab CM,Usman Buzdar.

Commissioner DG khan,Dr Irshad Ahmad alongwith DC M Ali Ijaz opened the shop consisting of rickshaws and others vehicles.

Dr Irshad inspected different sections of the shop to check the standard of fruits,vegetables and other commodities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar took a good initiative to extend relief to masses in the province.

He informed that locals would get commodities at lesser prices than market through these shops.

He directed focal person and other officials concerned to make a route plan of the shop.

Political Assistant Koh Suleman, Hamza Salick, ADC (F&P), Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary market committee, Ali Abbas Khosa and other were present on the occasion.