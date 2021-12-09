Insaf ration card just a beginning to systematize relief mechanism to counter inflation: Bukhari

Punjab minister for social welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Khawar Hayat Bukhari said on Thursday that Insaf ration card would start benefiting people next year and described it as only the first step towards systematizing a mechanism based on modern technology to save people from the impact of inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab minister for social welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Khawar Hayat Bukhari said on Thursday that Insaf ration card would start benefiting people next year and described it as only the first step towards systematizing a mechanism based on modern technology to save people from the impact of inflation.

In an interview with APP after inaugurating Ehsaas 'Deewar-e-Meherbani' in Multan, minister mentioned a series of initiatives the PTI government has taken so far including Insaf Health Card, Kissan Card, Panahgah, Ehsaas Langar to counter inflation.

Insaf Health Cards would be provided to the deserving people after Dec 31 under which the family elders would have the liberty to avail best health care facilities worth Rs 1 million, Khawar disclosed adding that PTI government was brainstorming innovative ways incorporating modern technology to extend relief to the deserving poor to meet their basic needs with ease.

He said that families having monthly income up to Rs 50000 can apply for Insaf Ration Cards adding that government has started registration of shopkeepers whom the card holders can approach and buy essential items like edible oil, rice, pulses.

He said that overall around 33 per cent discount would be availed by the people explaining that after purchasing essential items worth Rs 3000 the buyers would get Rs 1000 back. There would be enhanced number of registered shopkeepers to avoid rush of buyers at any registered shop, he added.

Bukhari admitted there was price hike added that but it was a global phenomenon. All the government can do is to provide subsidies to the people on essential items and that too in a smarter way so that it could reach only the deserving person directly and does not get stolen in the process.

He said that government imported sugar to provide relief to the people adding that its prices came down to Rs 90 per kilogram within days.

He strongly criticized the opposition for raising hue and cry adding they were criticizing even the pro-people steps government has taken so far. He said that the way opposition was engaged in undue criticism was hurting the sentiments of the people.

"When opposition criticize us over inflation, we ask them what you people had done in such times", Khawar Hayat said recalling that in 2009 when PML-N was in power they allowed export of sugar and resultantly the price of sugar went as high as Rs 140 per kilogram in the local market. They did it just to fill their own pockets, the minister said.

He said that the government, from the very beginning, launched action against plunderers of national wealth, profiteers, hoarders and land grabbers and was continuing with its anti-corruption policy seriously. He sought a public-private partnership approach to counter inflation adding that people should convey information about hoarders, profiteers and official team would be there to penalize the violator.

Khawar Bukhari said that government was taking initiatives to rectify the ailments inflicted on our system by the corrupt politicians during the last 72 years. He said, corrupt elements practiced materialistic approach that was purely anti-people and they also ruined country's institutions.