Insaf Sasta Bazar provides affordable food items: Ali Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon Saturday said that to ensure affordable supply of food items to the masses, KP government had launched Insaf Sasta Sasta Bazar. He said this while talking to the media persons after inaugurating Mandian Sasta Bazar.

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood, DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah were also present on the occasion.

Ali Khan further said that Sasta Insaf Bazaars would remain open seven days of a week where daily commodities and food items were available to the people at inexpensive rates.

The MNA said that wheat flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses, chicken and vegetables were available at cheaper rates from the general market .

Ali Khan, the commissioner and the DC visited the bazaar and inspected shops. They also inquired about the quality and price of the essential items from the customers.

Assistant Commissioner, Additional AC, District Food Officer, TMA Staff and others are monitoring the Insaf Sasta Bazars.