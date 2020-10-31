UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Insaf Sasta Bazar Provides Affordable Food Items: Ali Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:32 PM

Insaf Sasta Bazar provides affordable food items: Ali Khan

PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon Saturday said that to ensure affordable supply of food items to the masses, KP government had launched Insaf Sasta Sasta Bazar. He said this while talking to the media persons after inaugurating Mandian Sasta Bazar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon Saturday said that to ensure affordable supply of food items to the masses, KP government had launched Insaf Sasta Sasta Bazar. He said this while talking to the media persons after inaugurating Mandian Sasta Bazar.

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood, DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah were also present on the occasion.

Ali Khan further said that Sasta Insaf Bazaars would remain open seven days of a week where daily commodities and food items were available to the people at inexpensive rates.

The MNA said that wheat flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses, chicken and vegetables were available at cheaper rates from the general market .

Ali Khan, the commissioner and the DC visited the bazaar and inspected shops. They also inquired about the quality and price of the essential items from the customers.

Assistant Commissioner, Additional AC, District Food Officer, TMA Staff and others are monitoring the Insaf Sasta Bazars.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Price Market Media From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Seventy-Five Taliban Militants Killed in Southern ..

35 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 31 Oct 2020

36 seconds ago

LCCI for consulting stakeholders on auto policy fo ..

40 seconds ago

Death Toll From Earthquake in Western Turkey Rises ..

46 seconds ago

Three thieves arrested in Lahore

7 minutes ago

IEP holds condole reference for Former Vice Chair ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.