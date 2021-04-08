'Insaf Sasti Mobile Shop' inaugurated

The 'Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops' project was inaugurated formally here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The 'Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops' project was inaugurated formally here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, in his supervision, got loaded mobile shops with quality vegetables and fruits in Ghulam Muhammad Abad fruit and vegetable market and sent those to different areas of the city for sale.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khuram Pervez, AC Saddar Umar Maqbool and market officers were present.