Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops established

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Insaf Sasti mobile Shops have been established outside the 40 mega stores in the city to provide daily use items to the consumers on cheap rates.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited various areas and reviewed the availability, quality and sale process of fruits, vegetables and grocery items at Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that 'Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops' were set up outside 40 big superstores of the city and these would be fully functional before the month of Ramzan to provide quality fruits, vegetables, pulses, gram powder (Besan), flour, sugar and other items on subsidized rates.

He asked the management of the marts to display rate lists of daily use items at prominent places so that the buyers could be aware of the prices of the commodities and there should be no shortage of any item.

Deputy Commissioner said that 150 Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops consisting of loader rickshaws had also been activated to provide fruits and vegetables at wholesale prices to the consumers.

All available resources were being utilized to provide maximum possible relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramzanul, he added.