"Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops" Introduced To Provide Fruits, Vegetables On Govt Rates: AC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :"Insaf Sasti mobile Shops" have been introduced to provide fruits and vegetables to the consumers on government rates.

Initially more than 100 loader rickshaws will provide fruits and vegetables on discounted rates in the streets while registration of 50 more loader rickshaws is underway.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool here on Monday. He said that inexpensive shops are also being set up outside 40 mega marts of the city where fruits, vegetables and other grocery items will be sold on controlled rates.

The market committee will supply goods directly to the registered rickshaws from the markets so that maximum relief could be provided to the consumers, he added.