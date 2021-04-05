UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops" Introduced To Provide Fruits, Vegetables On Govt Rates: AC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:51 PM

"Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops" have been introduced to provide fruits and vegetables to the consumers on government rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :"Insaf Sasti mobile Shops" have been introduced to provide fruits and vegetables to the consumers on government rates.

Initially more than 100 loader rickshaws will provide fruits and vegetables on discounted rates in the streets while registration of 50 more loader rickshaws is underway.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool here on Monday. He said that inexpensive shops are also being set up outside 40 mega marts of the city where fruits, vegetables and other grocery items will be sold on controlled rates.

The market committee will supply goods directly to the registered rickshaws from the markets so that maximum relief could be provided to the consumers, he added.

Related Topics

Mobile Market From Government

Recent Stories

US Enters 4th Week of Increased Number of COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Wishes Speedy Recovery to Argentine Presiden ..

3 minutes ago

Trained staff needed to provide best possible medi ..

4 minutes ago

Australian couple released from house arrest in My ..

8 minutes ago

Florenzi latest Italy player with Covid-19, out of ..

8 minutes ago

Number of corona patient continue to swell in Pesh ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.