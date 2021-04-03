Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops to be launched soon: DC

"Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops" programme would soon be launched to provide fruits and vegetables to the consumers at government rates during the holy month of Ramzan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :"Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops" programme would soon be launched to provide fruits and vegetables to the consumers at government rates during the holy month of Ramzan.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday. He said that under the programme, fruits and vegetables would be sold at discount rates in the city while fair price shops/Insaf Sasti Shops were also being set up outside the city at 40 Mega Marts, where grocery items in addition to fruits and vegetables would also be available at controlled prices.

He said the district administration was registering about 150 people who were already going door-to-door for selling vegetables and fruits and market committee would provide items to these registered persons directly from the markets which would available at the doorstep of the people on subsidized rates.

He said the mobile shops would also be monitored by the price magistrates. He directed to complete the process of registration of mobile shops as soon as possible.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazale Rabi Cheema, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari besides other officers, President super marts association Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa and owners ofother mega stores were also present in the meeting.