Insaf Sehat Card commendable achievement of PTI govt: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the flagship program of universal health cards scheme (Insaf Sehat Card) is a praiseworthy achievement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

"Now every family in all the four districts of Faisalabad division --Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Jhang and Faisalabad will be able to avail medical treatment facilities at all public and private sector hospitals, including leading expensive private hospitals like people in other parts of the country".

He was addressing a press conference at the Circuit house here. Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance Faizullah Kamoka, Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, PTI leader Dr Nisar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan mandated treatment facility for each family costing upto Rs one million. "He has put Rs 1 million in the pocket of every family for getting treatment facilities from any hospital ".

He highlighted that cardiac surgery in the most expensive hospital costs around Rs 600,000; expenses of a heart-stent are Rs 300,000, and dialysis expenditures cost about Rs 20,000 per week and Rs 80,000 per month.

He said that earlier poor people were facing extreme hardship and were forced to sell out everything including ornaments of their daughters for getting treatment of above cited diseases,"But now they could avail the medical treatment easily without paying a single rupee by using health cards".

"It is our responsibility including media as well to provide awareness to common man about the use of health cards", he said adding that a sum of Rs 400 billion was allocated for Insaf Sehat Cards annually.

Criticizing the opposition, Shahbaz Gill said opposition was holding meetings for bringing in-house change but they would fail in their designs and tactics this time also as in the past. "They made 36 futile attempts against the government already and we would fail their 37th attempt also", he said.

He said that the opposition plundered national wealth, and Prime Minister Imran Khan would never grant them concessions.

Shahbaz Gill expressed his opinion that the opposition held a meeting on Kashmir Day which aimed to sabotage the Kashmir issue.

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance Faizullah Kamoka said that there was no example of health cards facility in the world except in two or three countries.

He said that a development package of Rs 8 billion was being spent on improving infrastructure, provision of clean drinking water, sewerage issues, repair and maintenance of road network in the district.

He said that public money collected through tax was being spent on people. "The country's economy is flourishing ,and industrialists and traders are earning profits due to prudent policies of the incumbent government".

He said that more than 25 foreign investment companies had so far invested in the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

Faizullah Kamoka said that a project of waste water treatment costing Rs 20 billion was underway.

He said that a new campus of women's university, estimated to cost of Rs 1.20 billion, had been started near Khurrianwala bypass.

He further said that an amount of Rs 1 billion would be spent on the construction of dual carriageway from Jarranwala to Motorway. The repair and maintenance of the bypass road of the city will also be started soon, he added.

He said that the PTI government was fulfilling all its promises made with people for the development of the district.

Kamoka said that for the first time in country's history, the PTI government formulated a policy for granting loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) without any collateral. "The government is also providing small loans to people at street and mohalla levels through Akhuwat so that they could start their own business", he explained.