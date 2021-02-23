Insaf Traders forms executive body, core committee

Insaf Traders' Wing Peshawar Region have decided the formation of executive body and core committee for the resolution of the problems faced by the business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Insaf Traders' Wing Peshawar Region have decided the formation of executive body and core committee for the resolution of the problems faced by the business community.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with Deputy General Secretary, Insaf Traders' Wing, Mohammad Atif Haleem here Tuesday. Besides, President Irfan Shinwari, Vice President Haji Ghulam Nabi Khan, Kabir Qasim, Asad Sethi, Mohammad Sabail. Omar Farooq, Syed Tariq Ali Shah, Nasir Khan Bajauri, Khawaja Adnan, Shah Faisal and others attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed different matters and proposals in detail and in larger interest of the business community decided the formation of regional level executive body.

The proposed body would be comprised of the presidents and general secretaries from all districts of the region, which besides, raising problems of their respective districts would present proposals for their resolution.

A core committee would also be formed for making decisions regarding important matters.

The meeting also proposed reconstitution of the dissolved price review committees and recommended the inclusion of real representatives of trading community.