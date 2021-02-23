UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Insaf Traders Forms Executive Body, Core Committee

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:25 PM

Insaf Traders forms executive body, core committee

Insaf Traders' Wing Peshawar Region have decided the formation of executive body and core committee for the resolution of the problems faced by the business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Insaf Traders' Wing Peshawar Region have decided the formation of executive body and core committee for the resolution of the problems faced by the business community.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with Deputy General Secretary, Insaf Traders' Wing, Mohammad Atif Haleem here Tuesday. Besides, President Irfan Shinwari, Vice President Haji Ghulam Nabi Khan, Kabir Qasim, Asad Sethi, Mohammad Sabail. Omar Farooq, Syed Tariq Ali Shah, Nasir Khan Bajauri, Khawaja Adnan, Shah Faisal and others attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed different matters and proposals in detail and in larger interest of the business community decided the formation of regional level executive body.

The proposed body would be comprised of the presidents and general secretaries from all districts of the region, which besides, raising problems of their respective districts would present proposals for their resolution.

A core committee would also be formed for making decisions regarding important matters.

The meeting also proposed reconstitution of the dissolved price review committees and recommended the inclusion of real representatives of trading community.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Business Nasir Price Shah Faisal All From

Recent Stories

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

2 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

3 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

3 minutes ago

India's Serum Institute despatches first Covax vac ..

3 minutes ago

9 suspects female suicide bombers arrested in sout ..

3 minutes ago

Serbian ex-mayor convicted over arson on journalis ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.