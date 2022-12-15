UrduPoint.com

Insaf Traders' Wing Writes Letter To Imran Over Deteriorated Law And Order

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Insaf Traders' wing writes letter to Imran over deteriorated law and order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Worried from the threatening calls of extortionists and grenade attacks on houses, the traders belonging to Insaf Traders Wing have written a letter to the PTI chief Imran Khan raising questions over the deteriorated law and order situation in the province, especially in the provincial metropolis Peshawar.

In its letter, leader of Insaf Traders Wing, Atif Haleem has said that the incidents of threat calls from extortionists and grenade attacks on traders' houses had increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Peshawar.

The letter said in recent days, two hand grenades attacks took place on the house of former KP minister and well known trader Haji Muhammad Javed and Senator Hidayat Ullah. The law and order situation has worsened and seemed out of control of the police.

Atif Haleem said in the letter that his father was murdered in 2016 for not paying the extortion money on the demand of extortionists.

The letter said that despite of bringing the situation into the notice of the provincial government, no tangible steps have been taken to rectify the situation.

The dwellers of Peshawar, especially the traders' community were in much worry about the frequent incidents of demand of extortion and kidnapping. A few days back, the letter said a Customs officers was killed for resisting a robbery attempt.

In the letter, the traders demanded for time to hold a meeting with Imran Khan to discuss the concerning situation and finding a solution to bring improvement in law and order for the safety of traders community in Peshawar.

