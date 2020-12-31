UrduPoint.com
Insaf Welfare Wing Contributing Towards Society's Uplift: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Insaf Welfare Wing was endeavouring to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and contributing towards the uplift of the society.

The PTI tigers were enthusiastically participating in public welfare projects.

These views were expressed during her address to a training workshop arranged under the auspices of Insaf Welfare Wing at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry, General Secretary Jamshed Cheema, MPA Musarat Cheema and other party leaders from various districts were also present on the occasion.

Dr Firdous said that Insaf Welfare Wing had been functioning as a think tank at the party level, providing valuable advises to the PTI led government on public welfare initiatives.

She said that the PTI was pursuing people-friendly policies as the welfare of masses was the topmost priority of the government.

She also distributed certificates among participants of the training workshop.

Later, talking to media, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the biggest obstacle in the way of corrupt politicians who miserably looted the public exchequer in the past.

She said that the PTI believes in the supremacy of law and striving hard to form such a system in which rule of law prevails.

Criticizing the PDM, Dr Firdous said that all the robbers had joined hands to save their looted money but they couldn't escape the accountability process. She said that PDM had reached a dead end as the internal differences between the political parties that were a part of PDM were coming to the fore.

Commenting on PML-N's Khawaja Asif's arrest, she said that another imposter who robbed the people in the guise of a leader was exposed.

Dr Firdous said Maryam's visit to Garhi Khuda Bakhash couldn't yield any benefit for her as 9 out of 11 political parties of PDM disowned her narrative. She said, "Now only the fake princess and Maulana were trying to save the lost match."Commenting on Maryam's address at the occasion of PML-N Azad Kashmir foundation day, she said that Maryam Nawaz claimed to be a daughter of a brave man but in reality she was the daughter of an absconder. How PML-N leadership could ask the Kashmiris to fight for independence bravely when they themselves escaped the country to avoid hardships, she added. Dr Firdous said that standing among the Kashmiris, unfortunately, Maryam was promoting the narrative of Modi.

