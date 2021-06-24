UrduPoint.com
Insaf Women Wing Delegation Visits Women Prisoners In Central Jail

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Insaf Women Wing delegation visits women prisoners in central jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Members of Insaf Women Wing Thursday visited Central Jail Peshawar where they met with women prisoners and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

Coordinator Insaf Women Wing, Masooma Advocate, Deputy Coordinator, Naila Humaun, Kashmala and others met with the Jail Superintendent, Maqsood ur Rehman who briefed them in detail regarding issues of women prisoners and facilities being provided to them at the prison, said a press release.

Later, the delegation visited women section of the jail and inquired about the issues being faced by them.

The delegation assured the women prisoners that all possible steps would be taken to provide them needed facilities at the prison.

Most of the women prisoners were in jail for narcotics smuggling and committing murder.

