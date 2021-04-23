UrduPoint.com
Insane Man Tortured, Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Insane man tortured, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The City Tandlianwala police on Friday claimed to have arrested six accused for torturing an insane man and sharing its video on social media.

A police spokesman said accused Abu Bakar etc captured a mentally retarded man Muhsan Raza alias Toti Malang of Mohallah Rasool Park on alleged charge of theft and after tying him with an electric pole severely tortured him.

SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal constituted a special police team which conducted raids andarrested Abu Bakar and his accomplices Abu Sufiyan, Sher alias Shera Qasai and Allah Yar, etc.

More Stories From Pakistan

