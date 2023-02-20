Insane person commits suicide after seriously injuring two minors in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :An insane person commits suicide by putting himself on fire in a fit of fury after attacking two minors and injuring them seriously with bullet shots in Tehsil Mamond of Bajaur district on Monday.

According to details, the insane person suddenly attacked two boy identified as Muhammad son of Abdul Rehman (8 years age) and Naimatullah (10 years) in Shahi Tangi area.

After injuring the boys, the mentally ill person sprinkled petrol and put himself on fire.

The injured boys are rushed to District Headquarters Hospial Khar where they have been admitted for treatment .