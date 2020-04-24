Inside, outside areas of Data Darbar washed with disinfectant

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Friday washed inside and outside areas of Data Darbar with disinfectant.

According to LWMC sources here, washing of inside and outside areas of the Darbar and it's surroundings was done with the help of LWMC mist machines.

LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry said that LWMC staff was working hard under prevailing situation of COVID-19.

LWMC Chairman and LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad appealed to people to stay at home and cooperate with the company in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that LWMC was washing main roads, footpaths, hospitals, bus stops and other places in provincial capital with disinfectant on daily basis.

