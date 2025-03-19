Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy

(@Abdulla99267510)

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expresses his concerns, says their party has been eliminated

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2025) The inside details of the recent meeting of the Parliamentary National Security Committee regarding the counter-terrorism strategy have emerged.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and other key leaders. The military leadership briefed the participants on the country’s security situation.

Among those present were the Prime Minister, Army Chief, DG ISI, DG MO, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Finance Minister, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor of Punjab, Defense Minister, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his concerns, said, “You have eliminated our party,”.

According to reports, the Chief Minister of a province affected by terrorism seemed to justify the ongoing terrorism in the province, claiming that ‘we ourselves are responsible for it.’

He further added, “Those involved in the May 9 events should be punished. I admit that such incidents should not have happened,”.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman commented that his party was not allowed to campaign in the 2024 elections due to security threats, whereas PTI campaigned freely in KP without facing a single attack.

He questioned, “Now that the province is facing a wave of terrorism, it is clear why PTI was never attacked.

PTI should have attended this meeting,”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the importance of political consensus in the fight against terrorism. He stated, "My party and I are always ready to create political unity against terrorism and offer our services in this regard."

Bilawal further remarked that the state remains heavily focused on kinetic actions against terrorism, while insufficient attention is given to its ‘soft prong,’ including anti-state narratives promoted by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and other human rights organizations.

He stressed the need to expose this ‘soft prong’ on an international level, adding that PPP is willing to lead this effort. Pakistan must present Afghanistan as a global hub of terrorism and highlight this serious security challenge to the world.

Bilawal Bhutto asserted that Pakistan must expose the international terror financing networks linked to terrorism in the country at the global forums including the United Nations.

He added that regardless of any political differences, the PPP stood firmly with the state and the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan raised concerns, asking, “Who brought Taliban sympathizers into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013? Who facilitated their rise to government?”

He alleged that PTI resettled 40,000 terrorists in their areas, and accused PTI founder Imran Khan of being a Taliban supporter and a terrorist.