Inside Story Of PM Shehbaz's Meeting With Maulana Fazl Comes To Light
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who visited JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman seeks his support for what he said the country's challenges
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) The inside story of the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the opposition leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman came to light.
The Federal government is continuing its efforts to engage Maulana Fazlur Rehman as two major meetings were held with him within a week.
After President Asif Ali Zardari’s meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met him on Friday (today).
According to the sources, the federal government sought Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s help and support in addressing the challenges facing the country.
The purpose of these meetings, according to sources, is to resolve Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s concerns and appease him.
Both the President and the Prime Minister assured that Maulana’s reservations would be addressed.
The sources said that PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Maulana Fazlur Rehman, calling him a seasoned politician with democratic ideals.
The PM asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to continue with his democratic political approach, as he always had.
He expressed confidence that Maulana would reject the politics of disruptive elements.
The source added that the federal government would make every effort to address Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s concerns.
Recent Stories
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan
PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party offic ..
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pa ..
PPP highlights free, affordable pediatric heart surgeries in Pakistan
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirms commitment to quality, ..
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation
C&W dept executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System
Anti-encroachment operation held
Man killed over enmity
FESCO to replace old electricity transmission system in eight bazaars
More Stories From Pakistan
-
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres water: Mohsin8 minutes ago
-
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party officials8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation against Kacha area b ..45 minutes ago
-
The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pakistani pilgrims goi ..59 minutes ago
-
PPP highlights free, affordable pediatric heart surgeries in Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirms commitment to quality, transparency in hosp ..2 hours ago
-
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation2 hours ago
-
C&W dept executes 484 tenders using e-Procurement System2 hours ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation held2 hours ago
-
Man killed over enmity2 hours ago
-
FESCO to replace old electricity transmission system in eight bazaars2 hours ago