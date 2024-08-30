Open Menu

Inside Story Of PM Shehbaz's Meeting With Maulana Fazl Comes To Light

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who visited JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman seeks his support for what he said the country's challenges

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) The inside story of the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the opposition leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman came to light.

The Federal government is continuing its efforts to engage Maulana Fazlur Rehman as two major meetings were held with him within a week.

After President Asif Ali Zardari’s meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met him on Friday (today).

According to the sources, the federal government sought Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s help and support in addressing the challenges facing the country.

The purpose of these meetings, according to sources, is to resolve Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s concerns and appease him.

Both the President and the Prime Minister assured that Maulana’s reservations would be addressed.

The sources said that PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Maulana Fazlur Rehman, calling him a seasoned politician with democratic ideals.

The PM asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to continue with his democratic political approach, as he always had.

He expressed confidence that Maulana would reject the politics of disruptive elements.

The source added that the federal government would make every effort to address Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s concerns.

