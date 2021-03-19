ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the insightful and eloquent speech by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Islamabad Security Dialogue the other day explained Pakistan's security paradigm.

The minister,in his tweet, stressed that the world must stand this vision of peace.

He said the followers of Narendra Modi must be made to realize that extremist and coercive attitude had no buyers in the world and peaceful South Asia was the best bet.

Chaudhry Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke a day before and what he said was resolve the Kashmir issue and people of the subcontinent might reshape the economy of the world.

"Indian politicians may be wise enough to listen to Pakistan," the minister added.