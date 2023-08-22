(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Institute of Urbanism (IoU), a non-profit organization, working for environmentally suitable infrastructure, has taken a bold stride towards fostering sustainable urban growth through the launch of the Green Urban Development Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Institute of Urbanism (IoU), a non-profit organization, working for environmentally suitable infrastructure, has taken a bold stride towards fostering sustainable urban growth through the launch of the Green Urban Development Project.

The initiative has been taken by IoU in collaboration with the school of Leadership Foundation (SoLF) and the US Embassy.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the innovative endeavor encompasses a blend of expert-led indoor sessions and insightful outdoor excursions to explore nature-based solutions.

During the implementation of the project towards nurturing inventive concepts and endeavors among youngsters, a visit of students was arranged for the observance of artificial groundwater recharge well, a vital solution in the face of water scarcity and climate-induced flash floods.

Addressing these challenges head-on, the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) had initiated an artificial groundwater recharge well at Kachnar Park in Sector I-8 Islamabad.

This project showcases the practical application of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for sustainable groundwater management.

The project's innovative approach aims to reduce the impacts of flash floods, recharge groundwater, and alleviate water scarcity.

In the second visit to PCRWR Headquarters, the participants witnessed practical demonstrations of various rainwater harvesting techniques.

During these explorations, the team discovered ingenious rainwater concepts that ingeniously blend nature with modern technology.

Rooftop tanks emerged as pivotal water reservoirs atop urban buildings, capable of capturing more than 70% of rooftop rainwater.

Soak water pits were unveiled, spotlighting their role in recharging aquifers and averting flooding, with the capacity to absorb around 30% of rainfall.

The team also encountered groundwater recharge wells, stealthily replenishing underground water stores to the tune of approximately 40%. Amid these innovations, the efficacy of water filtration units stood out, purifying harvested rainwater to 90% cleanliness.

The students' journey at PCRWR was more than theoretical; it was a hands-on dive into rainwater harvesting technology.

This experience enriched their knowledge and kindled their commitment to fostering urban resilience through environmentally conscious practices.

The third visit took them to a state-of-the-art Sewerage Water Treatment Plant managed by a private housing society.

The participants gained insights into the waste-water treatment process, which has a daily capacity of 600,000 gallons, where 150,000 to 200,000 gallons are used for watering plants within the housing society.

An innovative aspect of this plant is the conversion of solid waste into organic fertilizer during the treatment process.

These visits not only provided participants with practical knowledge but also ignited their enthusiasm for contributing to urban resilience through tangible solutions.

This blend of innovative projects and youth engagement is a testament to the commitment to a more sustainable and water-conscious future.